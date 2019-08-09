Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.79. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

