Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. Southwest Gas also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.05. 177,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,262. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.86. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $713.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWX. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, SVP Justin L. Brown bought 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,031.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $493,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $555,637. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

