Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33.

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 350 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $29,116.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $170,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $555,637. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 189.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

