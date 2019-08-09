Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $6.00 price target on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.83 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.30) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 15,737,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,796,449. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,967,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,398,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,097,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004,463 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,691,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,561,495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,760 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

