Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.30) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,097,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,636,000 after buying an additional 4,004,463 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 536,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,468,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 243,875 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,967,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

