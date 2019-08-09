SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,702. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.20. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39.

