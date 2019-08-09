SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Holdings Boosted by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPAB. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $51,329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,475 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 12,555,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,323,000 after purchasing an additional 992,505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,760,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 720,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,591.6% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 673,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 661,486 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 61,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.14. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.