SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Boosted by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Strategic Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.91. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

About SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

