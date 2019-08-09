SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,062,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,067,734. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.42. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

