SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,619,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,694,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,831,000. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 208,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.