Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Spectrum Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.76.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

NYSE SPB opened at $50.83 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.85.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.