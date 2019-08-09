SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. SPX Flow’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Flow updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.75-1.95 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.75-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. 394,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,523. SPX Flow has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in SPX Flow in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 4th quarter worth $18,742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

