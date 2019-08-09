SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Shares of SPXC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. 10,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,232. SPX has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.45.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. SPX had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $372.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPX by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

