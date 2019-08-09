Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Square’s FY2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Square to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on Square and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.44.

NYSE SQ opened at $66.27 on Monday. Square has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,313.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,603,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,625 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

