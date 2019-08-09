SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSEZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SSE PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get SSE PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS SSEZY remained flat at $$13.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 83,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,138. SSE PLC/S has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SSE PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.