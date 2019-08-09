St George Mining (ASX:SGQ) Stock Price Up 24%

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ)’s stock price rose 24% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), approximately 6,404,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,116% from the average daily volume of 526,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.12. The company has a market cap of $46.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54.

St George Mining Company Profile (ASX:SGQ)

St George Mining Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group element sulphides, as well as gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Mt Alexander project that includes five granted exploration licenses located to the south-southwest of the Agnew-Wiluna Belt, Western Australia.

