StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $603,949.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00255314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.01204386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00086958 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000443 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 4,029,999 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

