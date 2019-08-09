Stantec Inc. (STN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down C$1.78 on Friday, reaching C$27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 548,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,065. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.15. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$26.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 55.43.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$904.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$892.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.26, for a total value of C$96,774.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stantec to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.78.

Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

