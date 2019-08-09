Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Lowered to C$34.50 at Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$34.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.67.

Stantec stock traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$26.67 and a 52-week high of C$35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.53.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$904.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$892.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.26, for a total transaction of C$96,774.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

