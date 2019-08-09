Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Trading 8.3% Higher

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) shares were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 13,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 33,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

About Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 15,316 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.