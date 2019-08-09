State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $8,151,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.17.

ESS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.62. 4,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.25. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $234.99 and a 52 week high of $310.54.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

