State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $4.69 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.93. 14,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.34. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.99 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

In related news, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $417,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,320 shares of company stock worth $15,683,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

