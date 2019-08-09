State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.12. 95,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

