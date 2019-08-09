State Treasurer State of Michigan Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 388,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at $20,707,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,383,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,560,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,697,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,074,000.

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 74,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,271. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

