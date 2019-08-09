State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 1,200 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. ValuEngine cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $797.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $695.00 to $797.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $700.26.

CMG stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $813.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,721. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $755.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $814.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total value of $22,992,195.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,580 shares in the company, valued at $147,352,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total value of $1,336,097.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,011.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,802 shares of company stock valued at $119,632,226. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

