State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 9,800 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,032 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXO traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $73.03. 36,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

CXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In other news, Director Gary A. Merriman acquired 2,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack F. Harper acquired 10,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,700 shares of company stock worth $842,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

