Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $13.54. Steel Partners shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 3,521 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 1,984,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

