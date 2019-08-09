Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Steelcase Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments. Its product portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, desks, casegoods, interior architectural products, technology products and related products and services. The company reports two geographic furniture segments: North America and International. “

Get Steelcase alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

SCS traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 385,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,229. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Steelcase had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $824.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Steelcase will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

In related news, CEO James P. Keane sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,115,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 21,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $366,326.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 412,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,382.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Steelcase by 22.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Steelcase by 639.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steelcase (SCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.