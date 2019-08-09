Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Capitalization Tops $6.78 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00007226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, GOPAX, Poloniex and Upbit. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $119,203.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,878.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.48 or 0.02698846 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.69 or 0.00922809 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00017353 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,889,567 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

