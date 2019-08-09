Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 329.68% and a negative net margin of 11.71%.

Shares of OTCMKTS STXS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 162,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61. Stereotaxis has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.