Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 204.8% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $17.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,188.67. 402,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,559. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,147.53. The firm has a market cap of $812.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

