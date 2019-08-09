Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 234,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.2% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 129,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,859. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 15,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $1,270,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,791 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

