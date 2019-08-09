Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,975,000 after buying an additional 118,956 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,623. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 41.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.15.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,723,713.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

