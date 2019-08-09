Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after acquiring an additional 88,180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.76. 35,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,824. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $149.55 and a twelve month high of $181.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.30.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

