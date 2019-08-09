Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 44,350.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 212,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.77. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

