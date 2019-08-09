Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,811 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 568.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

TD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 58,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.31. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.5511 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

