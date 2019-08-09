Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYLD. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 59,283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,088,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078,372 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 49,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 797.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYLD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,737 shares. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01.

