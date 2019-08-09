Stifel Financial Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

NYSE:SF opened at $53.94 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $484,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

