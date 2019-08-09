Stifel Nicolaus Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $30.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNKO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 193,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.13. Funko has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.09.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Funko had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,265,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fifth Street Station Llc acquired 245,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $4,902,027.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 501,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,240,433 and have sold 808,461 shares valued at $19,457,231. 16.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,659,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $4,597,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 159,409 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,178,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $2,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

