StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Up 7.6%

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.47 and last traded at $38.10, 2,772,330 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,881,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on StoneCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.45.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $16,539,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.