Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,786,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,164,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,209,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,397,000 after purchasing an additional 166,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 105,481 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $67,213,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,676,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PWR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 83,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

