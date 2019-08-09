Storj Market Cap Achieves $20.38 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, OKEx and Upbit. Storj has a total market capitalization of $20.38 million and $925,230.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Storj has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00257857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.01183897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00088165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi, Liqui, Poloniex, Ethfinex, Liquid, Tidex, Upbit, IDAX, Livecoin, ABCC, Bittrex, IDEX, Binance and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

