Strategic Financial Group LLC Acquires 16,841 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)

Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,841 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 126,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 114.9% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 55,701 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 229,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

NYSE SBI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 5,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

