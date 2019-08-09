Strategic Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 157.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,344,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930,110 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. 2,641,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,181,559. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.65. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $30.00.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

