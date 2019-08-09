Strategic Financial Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

FPE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. 24,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,869. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51.

