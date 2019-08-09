Strategic Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,116 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Strategic Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,034. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52.

