Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,386 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,997,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 35,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $174,910.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $441,493.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,159 shares of company stock worth $2,572,746. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.69. 283,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.70. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.