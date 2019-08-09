Strs Ohio Has $9.53 Million Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.22% of CoreSite Realty worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Jones sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $59,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,675. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.65. 6,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.15. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

