Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 287.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 16.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 20.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 634,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,527,000 after acquiring an additional 108,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.82. 31,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.28. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $218.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $235,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $5,072,969. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.69.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.