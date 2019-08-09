Strs Ohio Purchases 9,360 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 96.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 289.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $984,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,548.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $41.83. 5,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

